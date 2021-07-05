Capital Bank & Trust Co Purchases 1,226 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

NYSE:CHD opened at $85.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.56 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.