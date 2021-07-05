Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,706 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equifax by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,008,000 after buying an additional 358,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,397,000 after buying an additional 52,342 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,999,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,238,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,365,000 after buying an additional 190,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $242.34 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $244.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

