Capital International Investors Has $684.22 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,860 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 10.91% of BWX Technologies worth $684,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $58.52 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $635,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

