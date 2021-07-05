Capital International Investors Increases Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 8.82% of NovoCure worth $1,205,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $148,269,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,635,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,453,000 after purchasing an additional 133,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $18,957,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,427 shares of company stock worth $47,015,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $184.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,674.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.80. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho cut NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.86.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

