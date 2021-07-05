Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414,992 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.08% of Cree worth $1,044,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth $294,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cree by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,412,000 after purchasing an additional 307,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,163 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $155,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 11.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 96,091 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cree by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $80,072,000 after purchasing an additional 407,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $95.94 on Monday. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research started coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

