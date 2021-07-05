Capital International Investors Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.69% of Zimmer Biomet worth $564,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after acquiring an additional 107,255 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,507,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 84,737 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $163.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.05 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

