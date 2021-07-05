Capital International Investors Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,665 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $610,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,284 shares of company stock valued at $44,860,672. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $583.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.75. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

