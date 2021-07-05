Capital International Investors Sells 15,073,799 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,555,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,073,799 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in América Móvil were worth $754,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 6.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in América Móvil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 89,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

América Móvil stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

