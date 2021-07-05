Cappasity Hits Market Cap of $2.23 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cappasity has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $317,373.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00054601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.51 or 0.00913642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.15 or 0.08195052 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.