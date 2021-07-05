Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 36,151 Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $445,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,620,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,638 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZOM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,151,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,259,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15. Zomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

