Capula Management Ltd Invests $379,000 in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Avista by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.56. 5,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

