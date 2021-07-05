Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,228,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,572,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.10. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

