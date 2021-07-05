Cartica Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Cartica Management LLC decreased its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,347 shares during the quarter. Bilibili accounts for approximately 19.7% of Cartica Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cartica Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Bilibili worth $73,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,188. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.24.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILI. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
