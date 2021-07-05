Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stake Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,261 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 62,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 709,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $64.63 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

