Castellan Group LLC Invests $2.65 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Castellan Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.4% of Castellan Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after acquiring an additional 876,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,257,285,000 after acquiring an additional 380,345 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.58. 5,399,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,652,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

