Castellan Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Castellan Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 800,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 177,551 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hess by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.17. The company had a trading volume of 941,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,914. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.27. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

