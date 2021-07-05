Castellan Group LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Castellan Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,924,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 46,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 172,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon International Investment CORP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth about $171,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.16. 390,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,429. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

