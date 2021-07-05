Castleark Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,160 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern accounts for about 0.9% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $25,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.40.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $284.61. 18,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.32. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.