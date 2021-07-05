Castleark Management LLC Grows Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Sprout Social worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after buying an additional 802,120 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.18. 24,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $95.25.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $108,399.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,387,957. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

