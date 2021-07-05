Castleark Management LLC Has $57.72 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 2.1% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $57,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded up $3.02 on Monday, hitting $214.85. 28,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $217.36. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

