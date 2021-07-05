Castleark Management LLC Purchases 76,590 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,590 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Colfax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Colfax by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,866 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $4,606,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $4,381,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $2,614,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

In other Colfax news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.67. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

