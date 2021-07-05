Castleark Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,740 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Synovus Financial worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNV. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 452,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,637,000 after buying an additional 61,523 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,797. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

