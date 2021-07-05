Castleark Management LLC Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,925 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.7% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $46,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

PYPL stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.24. 4,171,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,127,063. The company has a market cap of $340.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

