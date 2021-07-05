Castleark Management LLC Sells 3,705 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $18,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $368.47. The company had a trading volume of 697,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,275. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

