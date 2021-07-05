Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Short Interest Update

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 928,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CATB. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of CATB opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.64. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

