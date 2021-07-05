Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $51.63 million and approximately $977,805.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.59 or 0.00817399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.62 or 0.08036860 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 51,647,836 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

