CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $25.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. 5,173,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,397. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,701,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $69,632,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,690 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% during the fourth quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

