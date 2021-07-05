Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of CRNT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.77. 826,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,743. The company has a market capitalization of $314.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth $6,151,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth $7,568,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 77.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 508,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

