Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will post $238.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.00 million and the highest is $239.85 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $192.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.21.

CDAY stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.88. The stock had a trading volume of 320,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,376. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.43.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 755,234 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,365,000 after acquiring an additional 406,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

