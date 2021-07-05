ChainX (PCX) Price Reaches $3.21 on Top Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $3.21 or 0.00009620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $34.45 million and approximately $824,606.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00044535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00134637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00168213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,451.98 or 1.00096136 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 10,714,675 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

