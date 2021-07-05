China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in June

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of CHPXY stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
