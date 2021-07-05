Chrono.tech Market Cap Hits $14.85 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $257,191.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for $20.91 or 0.00061259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

