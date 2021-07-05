CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,767 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,942,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,803,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,557,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIXX. Scotiabank upped their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

