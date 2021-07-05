CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $101.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.79. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

