CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.62 Million Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEOH. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Methanex by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after buying an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 4.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after buying an additional 633,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 135.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 103,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEOH. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is -4.94%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

