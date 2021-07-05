CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.31.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $319.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

