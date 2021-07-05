CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 18.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after acquiring an additional 37,906 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,959,000 after acquiring an additional 41,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Equifax by 7.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $242.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $244.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

