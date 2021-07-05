Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,068,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,535,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $225.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

