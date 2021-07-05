Citigroup Inc. Acquires 66,275 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 248.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,584,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,140 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,852,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,854,000. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its holdings in Fluor by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 578,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

