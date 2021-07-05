Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 2,050.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $22.79 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,863 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $320,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,718,161.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,515 shares of company stock worth $1,122,859 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

