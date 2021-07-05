Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,763 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS opened at $115.52 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

