Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The AZEK by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,160 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in The AZEK by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,083 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in The AZEK by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,349 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in The AZEK by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,326 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The AZEK by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,481 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,106 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $41.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of -62.27. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

