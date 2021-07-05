Citigroup Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after buying an additional 844,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $50,763,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 86.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 714,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,195,000 after buying an additional 330,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,386,000 after buying an additional 254,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $18,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 14,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,123,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,037,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $224,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,785,732 shares of company stock worth $550,975,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $89.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.56. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $90.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

