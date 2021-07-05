Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.35. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 294%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 81,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $70.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.58. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

