Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Lowered by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $70.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

