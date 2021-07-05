Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 1,437.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of AlloVir worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $19.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.66.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

