Citigroup Inc. Sells 108,678 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 108,678 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Itron worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after buying an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,682,000 after buying an additional 1,092,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,013,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Itron by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after buying an additional 351,091 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after buying an additional 290,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $98.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -72.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

