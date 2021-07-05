Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,019 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of United Natural Foods worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,235,509.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,357. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

