CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) Shares Bought by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the quarter. CM Life Sciences makes up approximately 1.6% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in CM Life Sciences were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $726,000.

Get CM Life Sciences alerts:

CM Life Sciences stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,019. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.99.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.