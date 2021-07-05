CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Up 17.5% in June

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.63. 1,655,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -831.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,502 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,763,000 after acquiring an additional 362,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,744,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,124 shares in the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

